Attorneys general in Maryland and Washington, D.C., filed suit on Monday against President Trump, alleging he has violated anti-corruption laws through his continued ownership of companies that have accepted millions of dollars from foreign governments during his time in office.

Though the lawsuit notes that while Mr. Trump announced in January that he was turning the leadership and management of the Trump Organization over to his sons — Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — it states that the plan “did not include relinquishing ownership of his businesses or establishing a blind trust.”

The suit alleges the president is in violation of the Constitution’s “emoluments” clause due to his business interests.

The president’s continued ownership interest in a global business empire “renders him deeply enmeshed with a legion of foreign and domestic government actors, violates the Constitution and calls into question the rule of law and the integrity of the country’s political system,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine, both Democrats, were expected to announce further details of the lawsuit Monday afternoon.

The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a similar lawsuit in January, alleging that Mr. Trump was involution of the Constitution by allowing his business to accept payments from foreign governments — such as payment by diplomats for stays at his hotels or foreign governments for leases of office space in his buildings.

The Justice Department has sought to get that lawsuit dismissed, arguing Friday that the plaintiffs in the case do not have standing to sue.