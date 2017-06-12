Sen. Rand Paul says “sour grapes” are to blame for the continued obsession by President Donald Trump’s critics over Russia’s meddling into the 2016 presidential election.

CNN’s Jake Tapper invited Sen. Mitch Connell’s Kentucky counterpart onto “The Lead” to discuss the ongoing media frenzy over possible collusion between the president’s associates and Russian officials. Mr. Paul was asked by the host if he supports letting the facts “lead where they may,” at which point he framed the ordeal as vindictive political theater.

“I think the whole thing is sour grapes, to tell you the truth,” Mr. Paul said Monday before imitating the president’s critics. “‘Did Sessions meet with the Russian ambassador?’ Yes, I think it’s all sour grapes. I don’t think there’s anything there. I’m not against people looking at facts, but I think we shouldn’t get carried away with things.”

The Republican added that former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee last week confirmed that agents were not targeting the president.

“Comey said the president was not, you know, the point of any investigation and the president responded — petulantly, probably — and said, ‘tell everybody I’m not the object of your investigation.’ You can see where there would be an annoyance. But even by Comey’s testimony saying, ‘he told me he hoped I would finish it,’ it certainly doesn’t sound like any kind of obstruction of justice when you tell someone I hope they will finish their job.”

Mr. Paul’s appearance comes less than 24 hours before Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the same intelligence committee. Mr. Sessions recused himself from the FBI’s investigation three months ago due to two undisclosed meetings with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak.