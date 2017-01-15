Our long national nightmare is over or, at very least, it will be soon.

To cut the hyperbole, the Redskins will be announcing changes to their front office at a news conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the team said Monday evening.

The announcement will cover changes made to the team’s personnel department, presumably revealing its reorganization following the departure of General Manager Scot McCloughan, who was fired in March.

Redskins President Bruce Allen said in May that the team will not necessarily give anyone the title of general manager but could make as many as three hires. Allen said that a dozen candidates, both internal and external, had been interviewed.

Ever since March, Allen has made it clear that he thinks the personnel department is talented as it is, so one possibility is that one or more current employees will simply get promoted. In this scenario, Allen would remain ultimately in charge but a person like Senior Personnel Executive Doug Williams would take on a larger role.

Director of College Scouting Scott Campbell is also a name to keep in mind. Campbell held the Redskins pre-draft press conference, which McCloughan did during his tenure and, as a college scout, works in McCloughan’s top area of expertise.