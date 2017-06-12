The U.S. Secret Service said Monday that it doesn’t have any White House tapes, according to a report, casting new doubt on the existence of audio recordings of President Trump’s conversations before firing FBI Director James B. Comey.

In response to a Freedom of Information Act request from The Wall Street Journal that asked for any copies of transcripts of White House tapes, the Secret Service said that it didn’t have any.

“There are no records pertaining to your request,” said the agency, which is responsible for recording systems inside the White House.

However, the response from the Secret Service did not rule out the possibility recordings were made by another entity.

President Trump raised questions about White House tapes in a post on Twitter last month in which he said Mr. Comey was lying about their conversations. He said the former FBI director “better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

Mr. Trump said Friday that he would soon reveal whether there were tapes. He said the press would be “disappointed” by his announcement, raising doubts about the existence of tapes.