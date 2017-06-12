HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - State prosecutors are appealing a judge’s decision to grant a new trial to a former lawmaker and revenue secretary convicted of a scheme to use legislative staff to perform campaign work.

A Dauphin County judge earlier this year threw out charges of theft, conspiracy and conflict of interest against former Rep. Steve Stetler, citing actions by his attorney and the trial judge.

The York Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2sNDyh3 ) reports that the state attorney general’s office has appealed that decision to state Superior Court.

Stetler served more than a year behind bars after the 2012 jury conviction. The York Democrat served briefly as revenue secretary in then-Gov. Ed Rendell’s administration, resigning in December 2009 just before charges were announced, and was a state representative for 16 years.

___

Information from: The York Dispatch, http://www.yorkdispatch.com