HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry has won the 2017 George Halas Award from the Professional Football Writers of America.

The Halas Award is given to a player, coach or staff member in the NFL who overcomes adversity to succeed. Quessenberry now 26, experienced a three-year battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosed in 2014 and returned to the field in 2017.

Quessenberry was selected in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL draft out of San Jose State. He missed the 2013 season with a foot injury. In June 2014, fatigue and a persistent cough during workouts led to the diagnosis of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He spent the 2014, ‘15 and ‘16 seasons on the Texans’ non-football illness list while battling the disease.

After completing chemotherapy treatment in April 2017, Quessenberry returned to the field for the Texans’ OTA sessions on May 22.

Quessenberry, the 49th Halas Award winner, is the first Texans player to receive the honor.

