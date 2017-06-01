Two weeks after President Trump announced he’d withdraw from the Paris climate accord, the U.S. on Monday took its first concrete step toward that end by formally rejecting the agreement on the world stage.

At a meeting in Italy, environmental ministers from G-7 nations released a lengthy communique on climate change, including detailed commitments from each nation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as part of their promises under the Paris deal.

While the U.S. signed on to the document, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt included an addendum that makes clear America will not participate in the Paris pact. In it, the administration formally rejected both the Paris climate deal itself and the concept of Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), international bodies through which developed countries funnel money to poorer nations to help them cut their pollution.

“The United States will continue to engage with key international partners in a manner that is consistent with our domestic priorities, preserving both a strong economy and a healthy environment,” the U.S. said in its statement, which was included in the broader climate change communique. “Accordingly, we the United States do not join those sections of the communiqué on climate and MDBs, reflecting our recent announcement to withdraw and immediately cease implementation of the Paris Agreement and associated financial commitments.”

While it will take years for the U.S. to completely withdraw from the deal, Monday’s statement is the first tangible sign — other than Mr. Trump’s Rose Garden announcement two weeks ago — to the rest of the world that the administration is serious about withdrawal.

The other G-7 nations, meanwhile, doubled down on their support for the accord.

“The Environment Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, and European Commissioners responsible for environment and climate, reaffirm strong commitment to the swift and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement, which remains the global instrument for effectively and urgently tackling climate change and adapting to its effects,” the other nations said in the document. “We welcome the continued support that the Paris Agreement has received from other countries, and subnational and non-state actors around the world.”

The U.S. did, however, promise to continue efforts to reduce pollution and promote energy efficiency, and Mr. Pruitt rejected the idea that the Paris pact is the only way forward.

“The United States will continue to show leadership by offering action-oriented solutions to the world’s environmental challenges,” he said. “We have indicated a willingness to engage on an international stage that stands to greatly benefit from American ingenuity, innovation, and advanced technologies. We have already demonstrated significant progress towards mitigating environmental problems and we will continue to develop these for the benefit of all nations.”