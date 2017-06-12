The White House refused Monday to divulge any new details about President Trump’s promise to address questions about whether there were audio recordings of his conversations with then-FBI Director James B. Comey.

Fending off reporters’ questions about possible tapes, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the president would made an announcement “in due time.”

“I think the president made it clear what his intentions were on Friday,” he said, referring to Mr. Trump’s comment last week at a Rose Garden press conference that he would address the issue soon.

The president said that the press would be “disappointed” by his announcement.

Mr. Spicer said the president wasn’t delaying addressing the issue.

“He’s not waiting for anything. When he’s ready to further discuss it, he will,” Mr. Spicer said.

The president created the tape issue in a post on Twitter in which he accused Mr. Comey, whom he fired, of lying about their conversations and said the former FBI director should hope there aren’t any tapes.