MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Fifty new candidates for U.S. citizenship are scheduled to be sworn in at a ceremony in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The naturalization ceremony is being held at the Henry J. Sweeney Post #2, American Legion, on Wednesday, which is Flag Day.

The 50 candidates come from 27 countries and will reside in about 20 New Hampshire cities and towns.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Officer and Army veteran Neil Freeman will administer the Oath of Allegiance to the group. Keynote remarks will be given by Legion member and former USCIS Field Officer Director, Anthony Violanti.