LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Dinner downtown was fun, though the slow crawl from the suburbs was no joy for Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

“I’m not a big traffic guy,” he said.

Trubisky will have to get used to the slow approach with the Bears in no rush to hand him the starting job.

The Bears are going with Mike Glennon while giving their prized prospect time to develop. And as far as Trubisky is concerned, that’s just fine.

“I would say they’re definitely giving me room to grow, which is nice, so they’re not rushing me,” Trubisky said. “I don’t feel any pressure. They’re not putting pressure on me, but I put pressure on myself. I’m trying to be ready as soon as possible, so if they ever need me I can go in there. That’s just how I am. I’m a perfectionist. I’m gonna try to get it right the first time and keep improving every time.”

The Bears started their three-day minicamp Tuesday, another step toward what they hope will be a big leap coming off a 3-13 season.

They made some big changes in the offseason, none bigger than the overhaul at quarterback.

They split with Jay Cutler after a disappointing eight-year run. Glennon then signed with Chicago to be the starter after spending the past few years watching Jameis Winston in Tampa Bay. The Bears pulled off a stunner when they paid a hefty price to trade up a spot with San Francisco to draft Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick.

It was big, bold move that raised all sorts of questions. Those questions will continue into training camp as the Bears try to dig their way out of the bottom of the NFC North.

Glennon needs time to settle in with the first team and get up to speed with the offense. But the Bears can’t neglect Trubisky. After all, he needs reps in order to develop. And he just might need playing time this season.

Coach John Fox was asked Tuesday about devising a package to get the first-round pick on the field. That’s something the Broncos did for Tim Tebow before eventually making him the starter when Fox was the head coach in Denver. But Tebow had different skills from Kyle Orton, the other quarterback.

The 6-foot-7 Glennon and 6-3 Trubisky bring arm strength and quickness to a position that has historically troubled the Bears. The biggest difference besides experience is their height, with the veteran able to see over defenders. But Fox wasn’t committing to a Tebow-type package for Trubisky.

“We’re going to do whatever we can as coaches and put guys in positions where they can utilize their skillset, and it won’t be any different this year,” he said.

The Bears tied for fourth in the NFL with 19 interceptions last season. That’s a number they hope to cut.

It would help if they had a healthy receiving corps. But Cameron Meredith, who had 888 yards last season, is sidelined by a thumb injury suffered two weeks ago. Fox expects him back in time for camp.

The Bears are also breaking in some newcomers such as veteran Victor Cruz.

“There’s a lot of new guys at receiver,” Glennon said. “And myself and Mitch and Mark (Sanchez, the third QB). Everyone’s new, so it’s just getting more and more comfortable with each other. Making sure we’re on the same page and just executing at a high level.”

As for Trubisky?

He’s been spending most of his time at the practice facility and hotel when he’s not looking for a place to live. He said he’s more focused on adjusting to learning the NFL than spending a night on the town at the moment, and has made only one trip to the city.

“He’s done a really good job of learning the offense, understanding what we’re trying to accomplish, and I think he does a great job picking that up for being a rookie,” Glennon said.

NOTES: LG Josh Sitton and RG Kyle Long could be flip-flopping positions. Fox said the Bears are “messing around” with the idea, adding they will “get those looks in training camp.” A nine-year veteran, Sitton has played the past four seasons on the left side after spending his first five years with Green Bay on the right. Long has played all four seasons on the right side: three at guard, one at tackle. He is recovering from ankle surgery and might not be ready for the start of camp.

