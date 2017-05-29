Chris Ruddy, CEO of the pro-Trump outlet Newsmax, denied saying he had a conversation with President Trump about firing special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mr. Ruddy explained on CNN, “I never said that the president told me, I never said I had a conversation, I never implied — as you know I’ve been on CNN many times I always speak for myself and not the president he has his own spokesman.”

He also said he found it “bizarre” that the president’s spokesman issued a press release denying the conversation, but not the claim about Mr. Mueller.

“The president’s spokesman issued what I call a bizarre press release last night saying that I had not spoken to the president about it. I said, hey I never said I spoke to the president, and interestingly enough they never denied my underlining report.”

Mr. Ruddy made news in his interview on PBS Newshour Monday when he said he thought Mr. Trump was considering firing Mr. Mueller. Supporters of Mr. Trump have also called for Mr. Mueller to be fired saying that the continued lack of evidence means there is no grounds to continue the investigation.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer issued a press release later Monday saying the president never spoke with Mr. Ruddy on this issue and that only Mr. Trump or his attorneys would comment.