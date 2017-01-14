President Trump slammed former Attorney General Loretta Lynch Tuesday on Twitter for making ‘illegal’ decisions while acting as a legal authority.

“A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes…gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

He also continued claims of “fake news” stories and that the media should apologize for writing such stories.

“Fake News is at an all time high. Where is their apology to me for all the incorrect stories???” he tweeted.