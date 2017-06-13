President Trump on Tuesday blasted Democrats for failing to help replace Obamacare, saying the health care law was in a “death spiral” after another 2 million people dropped off the insurance rolls.

He tweeted: “2 million more people just dropped out of ObamaCare. It is in a death spiral. Obstructionist Democrats gave up, have no answer = resist!”

The Trump administration issued the report showing that the 10.3 million paying customers with Obamacare plans in February were nearly 2 million less than had signed up. However, dropouts are typical between signup and payment for plans.

Mr. Trump has redoubled efforts to push a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare through the Senate this summer.

He had lunch with 13 key Republican senators at the White House, working to build party unity in the face of solid opposition from Democrats.

“Obamacare has been broken and its a broken promise,” Mr. Trump said at the luncheon.

He said that Democrats’ new slogan “resist” was fitting because they had adopted a purely obstructionist stance.

Democrats wouldn’t provide one vote if Republicans put up the best health care or tax cut bill in U.S. history, Mr. Trump said.

The GOP-run House passed a bill to replace Obamacare in May. The GOP-run Senate has been drafting its own bill behind closed doors.

Mr. Trump said the final legislation would be a “phenomenal bill.”

He said the health care law being drafted was “generous, kind, with heart — that’s what I’m saying. We’ll come out with a real bill, not Obamacare.”