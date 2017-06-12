President Trump will host South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a two-day visit in Washington, D.C., later this month, the White House announced Tuesday.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Moon have been at odds over the U.S. deploying of a missile-defense system in South Korea, despite increasing provocations from nuclear-armed North Korea.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Moon will meet June 29-30 at the White House. Their discussions will focus on ways to further strengthen the close alliance between the two countries and advance cooperation on economic and global issues, the White House said in a statement.

“The leaders will also coordinate on North Korea-related issues, including countering the growing North Korean nuclear and missile threats,” the statement said.