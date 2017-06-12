President Trump’s tweets Tuesday hit both the media and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The president also reacted to the 9th Circuit Court’s ruling Monday upholding an injunction against his travel ban from six Muslim-dominated countries. The court concluded it was beyond the scope of the president’s authority and violated immigration law by banning people based on their nationality.

“Well, as predicted, the 9th Circuit did it again - Ruled against the TRAVEL BAN at such a dangerous time in the history of our country. S.C.,” Mr. Trumptweeted.