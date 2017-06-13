ASHBURN — Restructuring their front office following the firing of Scot McCloughan, the Redskins promoted Doug Williams to senior vice president of personnel.

In a news conference Tuesday morning, Redskins President Bruce Allen said that he was impressed with the vision Williams had for the Redskins personnel department, which will operate without a general manager going forward.

“I was proud of when Doug presented his plan because his vision was a team,” Allen said. “He was a quarterback again leading a team.”

Williams and coach Jay Gruden will report to Allen from their respective areas —getting and keeping players and coaching them — and, though he spent plenty of breath explaining that decisions will be made as a team, Allen remains in charge.

“Bruce wanted to back away and hope that Jay and I’s marriage is so strong —that we are so close on making decisions on players — that he doesn’t have to do anything,” Williams said.

As part of Williams’ plan, Eric Schaffer was named vice president of football operations. Schaffer was previously the team’s chief contract negotiator and will continue to serve in that role while taking on more formalized responsibility in player evaluations, where he will answer to Williams. Schaffer has some unique responsibilities at Redskins Park as general counsel and chief negotiator, so he retains some autonomy in those areas.

“We keep giving him more,” Allen said of Schaffer. “He’s been doing this. He’s been the great note-taker and reminding everyone what their grades were for the last several years. We’re just recognizing that.”

The Redskins also named Kyle Smith, a former area scout who most recently covered the Southeast, as director of college scouting. Area scout Tim Gribble was also promoted to assistant director of college scouting. Scott Campbell, the previous director of college scouting, was made senior personnel executive.

Smith is the son of A.J. Smith, the former Chargers general manager and longtime friend of Allen. Williams said Smith stood out during this draft process where he led the Redskins’ evaluations of Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson, both Alabama products from Smith’s scouting area.

“We got two guys from Alabama — they were Kyle guys. And not because of what Kyle said, they can play, but Kyle got them right. He explained them,” Williams said.

Richard Mann, another in-house promotion, was made assistant director of pro personnel, serving under Alex Santos, who remains director of pro personnel.

Williams, who led the Redskins to their Super Bowl XXII win and has served in the team’s personnel department since 2014, sees himself as the quarterback of the personnel department, getting the most out of his staff. He did not think the GM title would help him in that effort.

“That wasn’t important to me,” Williams said. “This is the honest to God truth: We had a general manager. It didn’t work out that well. General manager has his hand in everything. … My job is to control that hallway. And I think if we do a good job, no matter what happens we all get credit for what this football team does.”

The Redskins will also add some lower-level scouts before all is said and done, but the hierarchy in which the front office will choose players going forward has been set in place.