SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A former guard at a private immigrant detention center in San Antonio has been sentenced to 5 years in prison and 5 years of home confinement after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a detainee.

Barbara Jean Goodwin was sentenced Tuesday by a federal judge in San Antonio.

The 35-year-old woman worked at the Central Texas Detention Facility, which The GEO Group operates near downtown San Antonio for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She admitted having sex with a federal inmate between February and August 2016.