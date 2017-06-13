Attorney General Jeff Sessions called suggestions that he in some way colluded with Russians officials who sought to interfere in the 2016 presidential election an “appalling and detestable lie.”

Refuting accusations that he had not been forthcoming about his interactions with Russian officials during the course of the presidential campaign, Mr. Sessions told the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that he did not have a third undisclosed meeting with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

As a senator, Mr. Sessions to supported President Trump on the campaign trail, and previously disclosed meeting twice with the Russian ambassador during the course of the campaign.

“Let me state this clearly: I have never met with or had any conversations with any Russians or any foreign officials concerning any type of interference with any campaign or election,” Mr. Sessions said Tuesday. “Further, I have no knowledge of any such conversations by anyone connected to the Trump campaign.”

Mr. Sessions said he has taken no action on the Russia investigation since he recused himself from the probe in March. He also called it “absurd” that his own recusal would bar him from making the recommendation that former FBI Director James B. Comey be fired, noting recusal in the case should not preclude him from managing Justice Department components.

Tuesday’s hearing follows on the heels Mr. Comey’s dramatic testimony before the same committee last week, when he raised intrigue by telling lawmakers that FBI officials had expected Mr. Sessions would recuse himself from all Russia-related issues “for a variety of reasons.”

Sen. Richard Burr Tuesday’s committee hearing telling the attorney general that it “is your opportunity to separate fact from fiction and to set the record straight on a number of allegations.”

The committee chairman laid out the questions he hoped would be addressed during the course of Mr. Sessions’ testimony, noting that it was the fifth open hearing the committee has held on the topic of Russian interference in the presidential election.