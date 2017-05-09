Attorney General Jeff Sessions intends to refute former FBI Director James B. Comey’s characterization of a conversation the two had about President Trump, Axios reported.

Mr. Comey testified under oath that he told his boss, Mr. Sessions, that he did not wish to have further communication with the president after an uncomfortable exchange concerning former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Mr. Comey indicated that Mr. Sessions did not answer him and gave a non-verbal response to show he couldn’t help.

Mr. Sessions is expected to push back on this claim and instead argue that he reiterated the proper chain of command between the FBI, the Department of Justice and the White House.

Mr. Sessions plans to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee later on Tuesday.