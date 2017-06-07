The Congressional Leadership Fund released its final ad on Tuesday in the competitive Georgia special election.

The ad slams Democrat Jon Ossoff for skipping a CNN debate against Republican Karen Handel, inflating his national security credentials and not being ready for Congress.

CLF Executive Director Corry Bliss said in part, “He will answer to Nancy Pelosi and out-of-state liberals who have bankrolled his campaign, not Georgians.”

The spot ends the group’s $7 million push in the special election for the 6th Congressional District. The runoff election, set to take place on June 20, remains one of the most competitive special elections this year.