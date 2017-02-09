Sen. Luther Strange expressed complete confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday, ahead of Mr. Sessions’ highly anticipated testimony on Capitol Hill.

Mr. Strange, the Alabama Republican who filled Mr. Session’s Senate seat upon his confirmation, said on Fox News, “There’s no finer person in public service than Jeff Sessions.”

He said he’s not surprised at all that Mr. Sessions would want to testify in an open setting, and said he had an idea of what Mr. Sessions would discuss.

“It says everything about his character. He is about telling the truth. He wants the American people to hear it,” Mr. Strange said. “I have an idea about what he’s going to say. My only conversations with him have been points of encouragement, thanking him for taking on a very tough job.”