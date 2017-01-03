ASHBURN — Matt Jones said Tuesday there was never a question in his mind whether he would show up to Redskins Park for Washington’s mandatory minicamp. As long as he’s on the roster, he was going to be there.

But Jones did devise a plan with his agent to intentionally skip OTAs since they were voluntary.

While the Redskins were running through the offseason workouts and drills in recent weeks, Jones was figuring out his future.

The 2015 third-round pick, dogged by fumbling problems, lost his job as the starter last season and the Redskins followed up this spring by drafting running back Samaje Perine in the fourth round, raising more questions about Jones‘ role on the team.

“I don’t think it was about leverage,” Jones said. “It was just seeing about how far my career goes, where I end up at. Ya’ll are playing not just to see who has better leverage or see who wins the battle. It wasn’t no battle with me, it was about seeing where my future goes. I was just really ready to train and be apart of a team and find a home.”

The Redskins began their mandatory minicamp Tuesday and Jones took part, along with tight end Jordan Reed and left tackle Trent Williams, who also missed voluntary OTAs.