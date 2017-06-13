A Missouri state representative is gaining national attention after he posted a video on Facebook showing him decapitate a live chicken to make a point about abortion.

In the video, Republican state Rep. Mike Moon speaks about his anti-abortion bill while standing next to a live chicken hanging upside down from a tree.

“When the governor called for the second special session this year, I was right in the middle of my summer job,” he says in the video.

“But like any good career politician, when I get the call, I’m going back to work,” he says as he cuts the head off the chicken, causing it to flap its wings.

Mr. Moon proceeds to dress the chicken, pulling out what is presumably the bird’s heart while speaking about the need to protect human lives.

“God gave us man dominion over life,” he said. “He allows us to raise animals properly and care for them and then process them for food so we can sustain life. And that’s what I’m doing here with this chicken. So we’ve been called back to this special session for the primary purpose of supporting life, protecting the unborn specifically. I think we need to get to the heart of the matter here. So today, I’m filing a bill that will lead to the stopping of abortion in the state of Missouri and I hope you’ll support it.”

According to the Springfield News-Leader, Mr. Moon’s bill would emphasize that Missouri lawmakers intend to “protect the right to life of all humans, born and unborn … and to require due process of law before the life of any human, born or unborn, is ended prior to natural death.”

The National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL) accused Mr. Moon of playing “political games” with women’s health care, the News-Leader reported.

“It was insulting watching Rep. Moon use the rights of women across Missouri as some kind of political prop,” the organization said. “His call to ban abortion is disturbing and dangerous, no matter what he does with that chicken.”