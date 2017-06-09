BASEBALL

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) - The Minnesota Twins think they’ve got their shortstop of the future in the speedy and slick-fielding Royce Lewis.

The California high school star was taken with the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball draft. It was the third time the Twins were up first - the last time was 2001, when they grabbed hometown high school catcher Joe Mauer with the top choice.

“My body just went numb,” Lewis said during an interview with MLB Network. “It was an unbelievable feeling.”

Lewis played both shortstop and outfield in high school. But the Twins, who lead the AL Central after going 59-103 last year, classified him as a shortstop when Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement at MLB Network studios.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Lewis hit .377 with four homers and 25 stolen bases for JSerra Catholic High School, establishing himself as a top prospect with excellent speed and a solid bat.

With the second pick, Cincinnati took California high school right-hander Hunter Greene, one of the top two-way talents in a draft stocked with them. At No. 3, San Diego selected North Carolina prep left-hander MacKenzie Gore, marking the first time since 1990 that the top three picks were all high school players. Louisville two-way star Brendan McKay was drafted fourth overall by Tampa Bay as a first baseman.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - LaVall Jordan is getting another chance to make his imprint at Butler.

The Bulldogs’ former star player, who started his coaching career at his alma mater, was hired as Butler’s new head coach. Athletic director Barry Collier made the announcement after word got out that Jordan had agreed to take the job.

The 38-year-old Jordan replaces Chris Holtmann, who left for Ohio State last week. He is scheduled to be introduced on Wednesday.

Jordan went 11-24 at Milwaukee last season, his first as a head coach. But he led the Panthers to a surprising appearance in the Horizon League Tournament championship, where they had a chance to become the team with the most losses to ever make the NCAA Tournament field.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Three University of Colorado officials, including its chancellor and football coach, have been disciplined for their handling of domestic violence allegations against a former assistant football coach.

Chancellor Phil DiStefano will serve a 10-day suspension and athletic director Rich George and football coach Mike MacIntyre will each have to make $100,000 donations to domestic violence causes.

The college’s Board of Regents also ordered that all three receive letters of reprimand.

A woman who has accused former assistant coach Joe Tumpkin of domestic violence contends the school knew of the abuse and took measures to cover it up.

An independent investigation determined mistakes were made by the university, but there was no intent to cover up or break the law.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump honored Clemson University’s NCAA champion football team, calling its victory a title “for the ages.”

The Clemson Tigers won the national championship in January with a thrilling 35-31 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Trump says it was one of the greatest games he ever watched.

He shook hands with star quarterback Deshaun Watson and receiver Hunter Renfrow, who caught the winning touchdown with one second remaining.

Trump told Renfrow, “You’re so lucky you caught that ball.”

Trump was joined by a large contingent of Clemson fans on the South Lawn, along with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and members of the state’s congressional delegation.

SPORTS BETTING

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The casino industry’s largest lobbying group in the U.S. is ramping up its efforts to repeal a 25-year-old federal law that bans sports betting in most states.

The American Gaming Association announced the creation of a coalition involving organizations of attorneys general and police, policymakers and others to advocate for the repeal of the ban that the industry says has fueled the $150 billion illegal sports betting market.

The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 bans sports betting in every state except Delaware, Montana, Nevada and Oregon. Legal sports gambling is allowed in those states because they had approved some form of wagering before the federal law went into effect.

Congress gave New Jersey a one-time opportunity to become the fifth state before the ban was enacted, but the state failed to pass a sports betting law in the required time window. The state has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments in favor of legalizing sports betting and expects a decision by the end of the month.