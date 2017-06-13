SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is proposing changes to the state’s campaign finance reporting rules for candidates and committees designed to provide more detailed and accurate disclosures of political contributions.

Toulouse Oliver published Tuesday proposed rules that address contributions to political committees that both coordinate with candidates and operate independently. Three public hearings on the rules will be held during July at Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Santa Fe.

The draft rules follow in the footsteps of legislation vetoed in April by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez that would have made more information available about unlimited independent political donations from corporations, unions and other groups.

Martinez said the bill would have hampered advocacy work by charities.

Toulouse Oliver wants reforms in place before the next statewide elections in 2018.