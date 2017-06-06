TV personality and actress Oprah Winfrey told The Hollywood Reporter recently she will “never” run for public office.

“I will never run for public office,” Ms. Winfrey said on THR’s “Awards Chatter” podcast, E! News reported Tuesday. “That’s a pretty definitive thing.”

Ms. Winfrey potentially running for president has been an idea kicked about in some corners of the media, especially with the current occupant of the White House himself being a former reality-TV personality.

For her part, The Hill newspaper noted earlier this year, Ms. Winfrey saw presidential potential in Mr. Trump 29 years ago when she declared on her eponymous daytime talk show that he would “have a hell of a chance of winning” if he ran for the Oval Office.

While she has remained largely apolitical as a media personality, Ms. Winfrey endorsed Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in their respective presidential runs and has donated solely to Democratic candidates and political committees, according to campaign-contribution database search at OpenSecrets.org.