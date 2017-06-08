Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Tuesday that the investigations into President Trump’s campaign are “important,” but the House will continue to focus on the domestic agenda.

“I think the best thing to do is to let [special counsel] Robert Mueller do his job. I think the best vindication for the president is to let this thing go on independently and thoroughly. That to me is the smartest thing to do, the best thing to do, and that’s what I think hopefully will happen,” Mr. Ryan said at his weekly press conference.

The Wisconsin Republican said that while the investigations are important, the House has to focus on its work in the current domestic agenda.

“We are focused on solving people’s problems. These investigations are important, they need to be independent, they need to go where the facts go, but we also have a duty to serve the people that elected us to fix the problems that they’re confronted in their daily lives and that’s what we’re doing,” he said.

As for the domestic issues, Mr. Ryan said the House is focusing on growing the economy with a two-part plan.

“The crown jewel of growing this economy [is] regulatory relief — and tax reform. We think tax reform is absolutely critical to get 3 percent economic growth to get higher wages, to get people going to work, and that’s really important. That’s what this budget is about,” he said.