Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam won the Democratic gubernatorial primary in Virginia, overcoming a challenge from former Rep. Tom Perriello, who tried to tap into the fervor of Bernard Sanders — only to get the same result as the senator from Vermont last year.

The Associated Press called the race for Mr. Northam about an hour after polls closed at 7 p.m.

The Republican contest, meanwhile, remained up in the air.

Ed Gillespie, a former adviser to President George W. Bush, who had polled ahead of his rivals throughout the campaign, was struggling to fend off a stiff challenge from Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart, who sought to send a clear message that Trump clones can win — making loyalty to the president and immigration the centerpieces of his campaign.

Mr. Perriello congratulated Mr. Northam in a phone call before taking the stage at his election night party, vowing to support his rival in the November election.

“We have changed the conversation here in Virginia and lifted the voices of those who have been left out of the political conservation for too long,” Mr. Perriello said.

He told his supporters that they have helped advance the progressive agenda, including raising the minimum wage and economic fairness.

“I don’t know about you, but I am inspired to keep fighting tonight,” he said.

Mr. Northam’s victory is good news for party leaders in Virginia — including Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, who endorsed the pediatric neurosurgeon months before Mr. Perriello shocked many Democrats by entering the race.

Mr. Perriello went on to collect endorsements from Mr. Sanders and fellow progressive hero Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, raising the hopes of left-wing activists who had been eager to score their first major victory since Mr. Trump took office.

With 82 percent of the precincts counted, Mr. Northam was leading Mr. Perriello by a 55 percent to 45 percent margin.

Voters said they thought Mr. Northam had a better track record than Mr. Perriello and was more prepared to navigate the legislative waters in Richmond.

“As lieutenant governor, he is experienced,” said Sandra Welch, 71. “He knows legislators in Richmond, so he already has an advantage in being able to get some legislation on the books.”

Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, said Mr. Perriello outperformed expectations in a race that nobody thought he could win.

“The reason it was so competitive is that there is an increasing hunger for a Democratic Party that stands for a bold, authentic and inspiring vision, so progressives expect to win in open Senate primaries in 2018, when we are not marching up against an incumbent lieutenant governor,” Mr. Green said.

Mr. Northam ran on his background as a pediatric neurosurgeon as well as on the experience he gained in Richmond as a member of the state Senate and as lieutenant governor.

There was not much daylight between Mr. Northam and Mr. Perriello on the issues. Both campaigned on promises of free community college, a $15-per-hour minimum wage and driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants.

Mr. Northam also touted his support of what he called “common sense” gun control and highlighted the chief role he played in passing a statewide smoking ban in bars and restaurants and in pushing back against a mandatory ultrasound bill that angered pro-choice groups.

The race shaped up as the first test of Trumpism in Virginia, where the president lost to Hillary Clinton in the November presidential race and where his approval rating is low.

Mr. Stewart claimed the Trump mantle in the race and accused Mr. Gillespie of running away from Mr. Trump in the presidential race and in his campaign for governor. The strategy appeared to be paying off.

Mr. Gillespie led Mr. Stewart by less than 1 percentage point with 88 percent of the precincts reported.

There were warning signs for Republicans. More than 416,000 votes were cast in the Democratic primary, while the Republican tally looked like it would land below 350,000 — suggesting Democrats have the enthusiasm edge.

Total turnout for the Democratic governor’s primary was 152,076 in 2013 and 319,169 in 2009.

Democratic voters said they were repulsed by Mr. Trump and applauded Mr. Northam for cutting a TV ad in which he called Mr. Trump a “narcisstic maniac.”

“I am not going to overanalyze that statement, but I like it,” said 80-year-old Jim Hensen, a retired Air Force master sergeant who backed Mr. Northam.

Harry, another voter who declined to give his last name, said he voted for Mr. Northam because of that television ad.

“I believe that [Mr. Trump] probably has some sort of mental illness,” he said.