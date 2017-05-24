If you were waiting for the Redskins’ Super Bowl odds to drop even further before taking a long shot bet, you’re in luck.

Las Vegas sportsbook William Hill now lists Washington at 60-1 to win Super Bowl LII. The sportsbook released updated odds Monday and the Redskins were previously at 50-1.

The Redskins’ dip can be attributed to a number of factors. Primarily, rivals saw increased odds in the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles went from 50-1 to 40-1 and the New York Giants went from 25-1 to 18-1.

The Eagles had the second biggest increase across the entire league after William updated their odds for the first time since the NFL Draft concluded on April 29. The Eagles signed receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith to beef up their passing attack this offseason. They also traded for defensive tackle Tim Jernigan and drafted defensive end Derek Barnett to make their defensive line even more impressive.

The Giants, meanwhile, surrounded quarterback Eli Manning with weapons. New York drafted tight end Evan Engram and signed wide receiver Brandon Marshall. At 18-1, the Giants now have the eighth best odds to win the Super Bowl.

Washington was initially listed as a massive underdog because they didn’t make any drastic moves to get better, following an 8-7-1 season. The Redskins lost both starting receivers in DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon and replaced them with Terrelle Pryor and Brian Quick.

The Redskins addressed the defense in free agency and the draft in April, but oddsmakers weren’t apparently impressed with the moves. Bovada, an online sportsbook, lists the Redskins over/under for wins at 7.5 for next season. Bovada still lists the Redskins’ Super Bowl odds at 50-1.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell gave the Redskins a C in his offseason grades.

The New England Patriots are the favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions next year at 3-1.