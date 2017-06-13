ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Former Redskins quarterback Doug Williams has been named Washington’s senior vice president of player personnel.

Team president Bruce Allen announced the move Tuesday morning at a news conference. Williams got a promotion from senior personnel executive but did not want the general manager title.

“We had a general manager - it didn’t work out that well,” Williams said, referring to the two-year tenure of Scot McCloughan, who was fired in March.

Williams has been in Washington’s front office since February 2014 and won the head personnel job over more than a dozen internal and external candidates. Williams said he’ll work in concert with Eric Schaffer, who was promoted to VP of football operations, Kyle Smith, who was promoted to director of college scouting, and coach Jay Gruden.

Allen said Williams “fits the role perfectly.”

“You want somebody who has unquestionable character, great leadership skills, a presence and a great teammate to everyone around them,” Allen said.

The 61-year-old Williams previously worked for Allen with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has scouted for the Jacksonville Jaguars and coached at the college level at Grambling State.

During his playing career, Williams was the first black quarterback to lead a team to victory in the Super Bowl and earned MVP honors in the title game after the 1987 season.

“Based on his track record as a player, that’s some great credibility,” Schaffer said. “I think that’s a great role for Doug, and I think players have a trust with Doug.”

