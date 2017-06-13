Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Tuesday tamped down on rumors that President Trump was considering dismissal of Robert Mueller as the special counsel leading the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Appearing before a Senate appropriations committee, Mr. Rosenstein said that there was is “no secret plan” he was aware of to fire Mr. Mueller and indicated it would only be appropriate to do so if there was good cause to support it.

“As long as I am in this position he is not going to be fired without good cause,” Mr. Rosenstein said.

The deputy attorney general was filling in at the appropriations committee hearing to discuss the Justice Department’s budget as Attorney General Jeff Sessions prepared to testify Tuesday afternoon before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. But lawmakers focused to a great degree on rumors the president was looking to fire Mr. Mueller, who was appointed by Mr. Rosenstein after Mr. Sessions recused himself from any investigations involving the presidential election.

Because only Mr. Rosenstein has authority to fire Mr. Mueller, senators asked what he would do if ordered by the president to get rid of the special counsel.

“I am not going to follow any orders unless I believe they are lawful and appropriate orders,” Mr. Rosenstein said. “Under the regulation, special counsel Mueller may only be fired for good cause and I am required to put the cause in writing. … If there would good cause I would consider that, if there were not good cause it wouldn’t matter to me what anybody said.”

Earlier in the day, Chris Ruddy, CEO of the pro-Trump outlet Newsmax, denied saying he had a conversation with Mr. Trump about firing Mr. Mueller.

Mr. Ruddy made news in his interview on PBS Newshour Monday when he said he thought Mr. Trump was considering firing Mr. Mueller. Supporters of Mr. Trump have also called for Mr. Mueller to be fired saying that the continued lack of evidence means there is no grounds to continue the investigation.

Mr. Ruddy explained on CNN, “I never said that the president told me, I never said I had a conversation, I never implied — as you know I’ve been on CNN many times I always speak for myself and not the president. He has his own spokesman.”

He also said he found it “bizarre” that the president’s spokesman issued a press release denying the conversation, but not the claim about Mr. Mueller.

• Sally Persons contributed to this article.