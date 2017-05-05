Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said Tuesday the investigations into President Trump’s possible collusion with the Russians need to end.

“The investigation of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians needs to be completed. This investigation started last July under Director [James B.] Comey. We haven’t seen a single senator or Director Comey or [former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper] say there’s any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians,” Ms. McDaniel said on CNN,

She argued that Democrats are trying to drag out the investigation to improve their chances in 2018.

“I feel like they’re drawing it out. It’s concerning me. The Democrats have a playbook. Draw it out, abstract, play out the clock, so we can get to 2018 with this doubt lingering over the White House,” Ms. McDaniel said.

She said she’s been in contact with the Republican heads of the House and Senate investigations into the Trump campaign’s contact with the Russians and hopes that the investigations will wrap up soon if there isn’t any evidence.