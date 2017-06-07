Gov. Scott Walker said Tuesday that President Trump’s visit to Wisconsin Tuesday highlights alternative education to fill the skills gap in manufacturing jobs.

“We’ve got jobs, but we just need people with the skills, and the qualifications and the education needed to fill them,” Mr. Walker said on Fox News.

The Republican governor said Mr. Trump is genuinely interested in filling this gap and not just bringing attention to the issues. Mr. Walker said he and Mr. Trump both want states to have more power in fixing this problem.

“When I talked to the president about this, it wasn’t just using the bully pulpit, for which he’s got the biggest bully pupil in the world. It was looking at all these workforce investment programs, even welfare reform, and [he] said give more power to the states,” Mr. Walker said.