Standing with two families victimized by Obamacare, President Trump shamed Democrats for not joining Republicans working to fix the health care law that he called a “catastrophe.”

“The Democrats have let you down big league,” the president said on the tarmac after arriving in Air Force One in Milwaukee, where he met with the two families.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly hammered congressional Democrats for being “obstructionists” rather than helping repair the health care law or allow honest debate of the rest of his agenda.

“Millions of American families — and I mean millions — continue to suffer from Obamacare while congressional Democrats obstruct our efforts to rescue them.”

The president has shifted the focus to Democrats as Senate Republicans scramble to finish a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare before the summer recess.

The GOP-run House passed a health care bill in May but the GOP-run Senate is drafting a new version behind closed doors.

It remains uncertain how the two bills will be reconciled or whether they will need Democratic votes to get it passed in the House, where rifts in the Republican conference threaten the legislation.

In Milwaukee, Mr. Trump described the health insurance ordeal suffered by the two families:

- Michael and Tammy Kushman were forced from one insurer to another, unable to keep their doctors or their plans as promised. Their monthly premiums jumped from $600 to over $1,400.

- Robert and Sarah Stoll were forced out of retirement to pay their bills and then penalized by the Obamacare law, stripped of subsidies and compelled to repay thousands of dollars to the government.

“These are sad but familiar stories in Wisconsin where Obamacare premiums have doubled,” Mr. Trump said. “Obamacare is one of the greatest catastrophes that our country has signed into law and the victims are innocent hard-working Americans like Michael and Tammy, Robert and Sarah.”