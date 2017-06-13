LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - Officials at University of Idaho, Boise State University and Idaho State University will ask the State Board of Education for permission to allow alcohol sales at home football games this year.

The board denied similar requests from UI and BSU last year.

UI spokeswoman Jodi Walker told the Lewiston Tribune (http://bit.ly/2sxSR0h ) that the school will also ask the board for clarification on its policy on alcohol consumption in university parking lots. People often bring their own alcoholic beverages to tailgate parties, and Walker said a clarification would allow police to focus on monitoring behavior.

The Board of Education meets Thursday in Coeur d’Alene.

