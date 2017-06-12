Sen. Bernard Sanders took to the Senate floor Wednesday to condemn the morning attack on Republican members of Congress, saying he was horrified to learn that the suspect had been a campaign volunteer for his presidential bid last year.

“I am sickened by this despicable act,” Mr. Sanders said. “Let me be as clear as I can be. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms.”

The suspect, identified as James T. Hodgkinson, was killed by police officers assigned to guard Rep. Steve Scalise, the most senior Republican who was part of a GOP baseball practice Wednesday morning.

Hodgkinson had made comments online blasting President Trump, and praising Democratic socialism — Mr. Sanders‘ campaign philosophy.

Mr. Sanders, in his remarks, pleaded for Americans to calm the heated debate.

“Real change can only come about through nonviolent action, and anything else runs against our most deeply held American values,” he said.