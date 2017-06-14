BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Myles Garrett limped off the field Wednesday, a scary sight for the Cleveland Browns.

The No. 1 overall draft pick sustained an injury to his left foot late in practice while rushing quarterback Brock Osweiler during a two-minute drill.

Garrett, who missed time earlier this spring with an unspecified injury, stayed on the ground for nearly a minute as Browns players looked on with concern. Garrett was checked by a trainer and coach Hue Jackson, who helped Garrett to his feet before the rookie defensive end hobbled to the sideline.

Garrett sat on the ground and rubbed his foot. He did not return to practice and limped into the field house when the Browns were forced to go indoors because of inclement weather. Garrett continued to favor his foot when he walked into the locker room.

Jackson did not know the severity of Garrett’s injury and was not going to speculate until the 21-year-old is examined by doctors.

“Obviously I’ll know more once we get inside, but I think it’s his foot, so we’ll see,” Jackson said. “I don’t know how it happened. Those things happen. Hopefully everything’s OK, and we’ll see once I get a chance to go inside.”

Jackson felt it was a good sign that Garrett stayed on the sideline to watch the rest of practice instead of heading inside.

The Browns signed Garrett to a four-year, $30.4 million contract and are expecting him to anchor their defense for years.

Jackson said it’s always difficult to see a player get hurt, especially one as talented as Garrett.

“That’s part of the game,” he said. “Obviously I don’t want to get any of our players nicked, hurt, any of that. But hopefully things will be fine. We don’t want to lose any player, especially not one of our really good players. But hopefully things will be OK, and I think they will be. I don’t know that for sure, but we’ll find out as I go inside.”

Garrett was limited during his junior season at Texas A&M; because of a severely sprained left ankle.

Cleveland has a checkered history with injures. Just last season, the Browns lost starting guards Joel Bitonio and John Greco with foot injuries that required season-ending surgery and starting quarterback Robert Griffin III broke his shoulder in the opener.

