U.S. Rep. Chris Collins said Democrats should “tone down” their rhetoric after a gunman opened fire at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Virginia, wounding House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others.

“I can only hope that the Democrats do tone down the rhetoric,” Mr. Collins told WBEN radio, The Buffalo News reported. “The rhetoric has been outrageous — the finger-pointing, just the tone and the angst and the anger directed at Donald Trump, his supporters. Really, then, you know, some people react to things like that. They get angry as well. And then you fuel the fires.”

“I can only hope maybe there’s something here that would say: Let’s tone down the rhetoric. We can disagree politically but we can be polite. It’s gone too far,” he said.

The New York Republican reportedly cited a recent a “die-in” that took place at his office protesting the House GOP’s health care bill.

“Maybe this is a wake-up call,” Mr. Collins said. “I’m not saying it will be. But let’s hope we could disagree on a more polite, conversational basis and not do things like what they did at my office a couple weeks ago.”