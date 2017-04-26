Sen. Chris Coons on Wednesday called for both Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former FBI Director James B. Comey to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I think the former FBI director and the attorney general should appear before the Judiciary committee. We have jurisdiction over the FBI, over the Department of Justice,” Mr. Coons said on MSNBC.

The Delaware Democrat said he was bothered by the multiple explanations given for Mr. Comey’s firing and Mr. Sessions’ handling of the issue. He said the attorney general is supposed to appear before his committee yearly for a review of how he’s conducting himself and the agency, now would be a good time for Mr. Sessions to appear.

“We have not had the attorney general in front of us. We have not had the opportunity to question Jeff Sessions, either, about the ongoing operations about the Department of Justice under his leadership, which he is supposed to appear before us about every year, or about this related issue relating to the firing of Jim Comey,” Mr. Coons said.