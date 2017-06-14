U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney says she contacted Capitol Police about a threatening email she received in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia.

“One down, 216 to go,” a Boonville, New York, resident wrote in the email, published by Politico.

“Did you NOT expect this?” the person wrote. “When you take away ordinary peoples very lives in order to pay off the wealthiest among us, your own lives are forfeit. Certainly, your souls and morality were lost long before. Good riddance.”

Ms. Tenney, a freshman New York Republican told Syracuse.com that she immediately reported the email to Capitol Police.

“We should be having robust debate, but this is beyond another realm,” she said.

The email came after a leftist gunman opened fire on Republican congressmembers practicing at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria Wednesday morning, injuring House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, two Capitol police officers and a congressional aide. The shooting has prompted calls by Republicans for opponents to tone down their rhetoric out of respect for the contentious political climate.

Ms. Tenney’s office told Politico it “regularly” receives threatening messages, but that “today’s message was particularly disheartening following this morning’s tragic events.”

“The level of discourse in politics today is truly unfortunate,” Ms. Tenney’s office stated. “Our nation was founded on the principle of free speech, and it’s vitally important that we have a robust debate on the issues. However, protections under the first amendment do not extend to violence.”

Ms. Tenney reportedly plays for the bipartisan congressional women’s softball team.