Much of Congress’s business shut down Wednesday morning after a senior House lawmaker, an aide and two U.S. Capitol Police officers were shot at a baseball practice earlier in the day in Alexandria.

The House gaveled into session at 10 a.m. and quickly gaveled out, saying it would reconvene at noon — though votes on bills were expected to be canceled.

Across the sprawling Capitol complex, hearings were postponed and press conferences canceled, while lawmakers walked the hallways in a somber mood.

Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican who was shot while on the baseball field, was taken to a Washington hospital where he was undergoing surgery. His office said he was in stable condition.

“Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues,” the office said in a statement.

An aide to Rep. Roger Williams, Texas Republican, was also wounded in the shooting. Mr. Williams’ office said the aide was “receiving medical attention.”

GOP lawmakers were at the field to practice for the annual congressional baseball game, which is scheduled for Thursdaynight. Republicans and Democrats square off in a highly competitive game that establishes bragging rights and raises money for charity.

Mr. Williams is one of the coaches of the GOP team, which practices at the Alexandria field every morning ahead of the game.