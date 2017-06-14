NEW YORK (AP) - Darren Baker got scooped up by dad’s team again.

The son of Washington manager Dusty Baker was drafted by the Nationals in the 27th round of the Major League Baseball draft Wednesday - 15 years after he first made headlines on the baseball diamond.

The younger Baker, now an 18-year-old shortstop at Jesuit High School in California, was just 3 when he was a bat boy for the San Francisco Giants, managed by his father, in the 2002 World Series. During Game 5 against the Angels, Darren Baker had run to the plate to pick up a bat when J.T. Snow scored - and David Bell was flying down the third-base line and heading home.

Snow quickly plucked Baker out of the way , a moment that instantly became a part of World Series lore.

The three-day draft concludes Wednesday night.