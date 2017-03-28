Rep. David Brat said Wednesday’s shooting in Virginia shows how exposed lawmakers can be in public and could force elected leaders to rethink security at the sometimes unruly town hall meetings they hold in their home districts.

“Immediately it brings town halls to mind, too,” Mr. Brat, Virginia Republican, said on CNN. “You’ve got a thousand folks, people that want to give, you know, their views as constituents, etc., but we have this security thing now. It is going to be ramped up to a new level.”

“It takes just one person, that is just off the rails on a certain day,” he said. “It is not good.”