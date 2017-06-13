ASHBURN — A day after revealing he would be ready ‘sometime’ for training camp, Redskins safety DeAngelo Hall said Wednesday he also restructured his contract.

Hall, 33, was set to make $4.25 million as a base salary in 2017 and had a cap hit of $5.1 million. Hall, however, is coming off a torn ACL and agreed to take a pay cut to stay in Washington.

Hall didn’t disclose the terms of his new deal, which Hall said was official a few days ago.

“I’m surprised it hasn’t broke yet,” Hall said. “I’ll let them leak all the details. But yeah, we did work something out.”

Hall is the longest tenured Redskin, joining Washington as a free agent in 2008. Initially a cornerback, Hall switched over to safety during the 2015 season because he was getting older and coaches believed he would be more effective.

But after going through his first full training camp in 2016 as a safety, Hall’s season was cut short. He tore his right ACL in Week 3 against the New York Giants and was out for the season.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Hall was “gaining momentum” as a safety before the injury, but it’s unclear where Hall fits into the fold for next season. Washington signed DJ Swearinger to be their starting free safety and safety Su’a Cravens has been the starter next to him.

Gruden, though, said Hall has been a mainstay. He joked that Hall was a calming voice for the team, “if you can believe that.”

“Now it’s just a matter of how well he recovers,” Gruden said. “I can’t predict that. It’ll be up to DHall and the trainers if he can come back at full strength. We’ll see what he can do. … We’ll see where we are when he becomes healthy and make a decision.”

Hall said he was taking it slow in his recovery from a precautionary standpoint.

“There’s no need to run out there and injure myself again, doing something stupid,” Hall said. “I’m just taking it day-by-day, just keep trying to progress and just keep trying do what they’re asking me to do. Make sure, I’m able to play Week 17 instead Week 1.”