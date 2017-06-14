Rep. Mike Doyle, the manager for the Democratic baseball team, said he invited the Republican team for dinner at the Democratic Club as a first step towards changing the heated political climate.

Mr. Doyle said at a joint press conference, “Tonight we want to be together. I just suggested to Joe that we’d like to host the entire Republican team down at the Democratic Club. Probably some of them have never stepped foot in that building, but we want to have them to dinner and have both teams be together.”

Rep. Joe Barton, the Republican team manager, said he and his team intend to be there, but that the rhetoric needs to change as well — something both men emphasized.

Mr. Barton said, “The technology today makes it so much more personal and I think some of the TV ads make it easier for the general population to want to resort to personal attacks.”

He also added a personal note about his 10-year-old son, who was at the practice saying, “When my son Jack was born, I was chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, Jack got as many presents from the Democrats as he did from the Republicans.”

“He was at practice this morning and he had 25 dads, not just me.”