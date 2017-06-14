President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited wounded House Majority Whip Steve Scalise at the hospital Wednesday night, bringing him flowers.

Mr. Scalise, Louisiana Republican, was shot in the hip by a gunman who attacked Republican lawmakers at a morning practice for a charity baseball game.

Mr. and Mrs. Trump arrived with two large bouquets of white flowers at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in the District’s Northwest quadrant several hours after Mr. Scalise underwent surgery for his gunshot wound.

Mr. Scalise was listed in critical condition following the surgery.

He was one of four people injured by the gunman, who was shot and killed by Capitol Police at the ball field.

Earlier, Mr. Trump spoke of his close friendship with the GOP leader.

“Congressman Scalise is a friend, and a very good friend. He’s a patriot and he’s a fighter. He will recover from this assault,” Mr. Trump said in a speech at the White House.

“And Steve,” he continued, “I want you to know that you have the prayers not only of the entire city behind you, but of an entire nation and, frankly, the entire world. America is praying for you and America is praying for all of the victims of this terrible shooting.