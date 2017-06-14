President Trump gave voice Wednesday to the the nation’s shock and grief, saying the entire country was praying for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others wounded in the shooting at a practice of the Republican congressional baseball team.

“America is praying for you and America is praying for all of the victims of this terrible shooting,” Mr. Trump said at the White House.

Mr. Trump said that Americans would come together to confront violence and bloodshed.

“Everyone on that field is a public servant: Our courageous police, our congressional aides who work so tirelessly behind the scenes with enormous devotion and our dedicated members of Congress who represent our people,” the president said.

“We may have our differences but we do well in times like these to remember that everyone who serves in our nation’s capital is here because above all they love our country,” he said. “We can all agree that we are blessed to be Americans, that our children deserve to grow up in a nation of safety and peace, and that we are strongest when we are unified and when we work together for the common good.”

He said the shooter, who was identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Illinois, had died after being shot by Capitol Police officers at the scene. It was the first report that the gunman was dead.

Mr. Trump praised the heroism of the two Capitol Police officers, who were assigned to protect Mr. Scalise because he is a member of the House leadership team, for stopping the rifle-toting gunman.

“Many lives would have been lost if not for the heroic actions of the two capital police officers, who took down the gunman despite sustaining gunshot wounds during a very, very brutal assault,” he said. “Our brave Capital police perform a challenging job with incredibly skill and their sacrifice make democracy possible.”

He also commended the “brave first responders from Alexandria police, fire and rescue” that rushed to the scene in that suburb of Washington.

Mr. Trump said that he and first lady Melania Trump were “grateful for their heroism and praying for the swift recovery of all the victims.”

The president’s previously scheduled events for the day were cancelled due to the shooting, in which Mr. Scalise, a GOP aide and the two officers were shot.

“Congressman Scalise is a friend and a very good friend. He is a patriot and he is a fighter,” Mr. Trump said. “He will recover from this assault and, Steve, I want you to know that you have the prayers of not only the entire city behind you but of the entire nation and frankly the entire world.”

He said that he spoke with Mr. Scalise’s wife, Jennifer, and pledged his family’s “full and absolute support.”

“We are with her and with the entire Scalise family,” the president said.