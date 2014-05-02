Rep. Eric Swalwell knocked Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday for failing to recall key moments during his testimony.

“What I think is more telling is what Jeff Sessions would not say. If he wrote a memoir, I think it would be called ‘I don’t recall,’ ” Mr. Swalwell, California Democrat, said on MSNBC.

“That’s very disturbing because what he did not recall was not protected by any privilege, at least a legal privilege. It was a privilege that he thought he owed to protect the president. And when criminal conduct is alleged to have occurred in the White House, he could’ve been a lot more forthcoming,” he said.

Mr. Swalwell is a member of the House Intelligence Committee, which is conducting its own investigation into the Trump campaign-Russian collusion claims.