Witness Katie Filous of Alexandria told The Washington Times she was walking dogs at a popular dog park adjacent to the ballfield when she heard gunshots.

“I heard the shots,” she said. “I heard somebody screaming ‘He’s got a rifle.’ Everybody was screaming, ”Lay flat.’”

She said she saw a law enforcement official emerge with gun drawn from a dark SUV and get shot while exchanging gun fire with the gunman. She could not tell whether the wounded officer was a male or female.

A trembling Ms. Filous said about a dozen of the people who had been practicing on the ballfield sought safety behind a large tree nearby as the gunfire continued. She was finally rescued by a man in a suit who helped her to safety as she sought cover under a vehicle.