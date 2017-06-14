Recent editorials from Florida newspapers:

June 9

The Tampa Bay Times on Trump’s infrastructure plan’s effect on Florida:

The infrastructure plan that President Donald Trump unveiled this week is big on hype and short on cash. The president said his $1 trillion, 10-year plan to rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges and other public works would make America the envy of the world. But this proposal wouldn’t even meet the backlog in current needs. The vast majority of new spending would come from private investors, who would recoup their money by charging tolls and fees on the transportation backbone of everyday life. This is a plan for Wall Street, not Main Street, and Congress should reject it.

Trump unveiled his plan in a series of public appearances, offering more flash than details and exposing a contrast between this proposal and his budget. Of the $1 trillion, the government would commit only $200 billion, using tax credits and other tools to encourage an additional $800 billion from the private sector. He set no priorities or explained where, why and how the private companies would invest, offering instead a rosy picture of the American worker and a business climate free of red tape or oversight by the federal government.

In truth, the federal contribution is way too small to attract such a huge commitment by private industry. And if the infrastructure plan is being financed with money from the private markets, the projects will skew toward money-makers, such as tolled interstate express lanes, not on rural roads or outdated water and sewage systems that pockmark the country. This is a blueprint for skimming profits, not rebuilding the country. And the administration is focused on roads and bridges at the expense of investing in more modern infrastructure, such as universal Wi-Fi, which could transform the economic landscape in much the way rural electrification did in the last century.

This is not what Tampa Bay and Florida need from Washington. Without a substantial federal investment, picture nothing but toll roads and tolls on bridges in an area choking on traffic. Forget about a massive expansion of public bus service, or the creation of a regional light rail line. Floridians already get far less than they should in transportation money from Washington in return for their federal tax dollars, and the president’s proposal offers no hope of any fairer treatment.

Trump raised more questions about his intentions Friday by using a speech on infrastructure to tout his administration’s plan to lift rules and regulations on contractors and to hand more of these projects over to state and local authorities. This is the same White House that proposed in the coming year to halt funding for many urban development and transit projects that states and local governments have used to improve their infrastructure. In its latest assessment, issued this year, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the nation’s public facilities a D+ and said that Washington and the states needed to spend an additional $206 billion per year to maintain U.S. competitiveness.

Trump’s plan is not serious, and Congress needs to ensure that the federal government plays a pivotal role in rebuilding our infrastructure in Florida and the nation. The private sector can be a partner. But the basics that communities depend on - transit, water, sewer and other public works - are public assets and public obligations.

Online: http://www.tampabay.com/

June 13

The Sun-Sentinel on the end of the “Docs vs. Glocks” law:

Florida’s so-called “Docs vs. Glocks” law is officially dead. The demise of this ill-conceived - and unconstitutional - law is very good news.

Florida has had any number of unnecessary and bad gun laws. Docs vs. Glocks, which essentially tried to stop doctors from asking patients about guns in their homes, had to be near the top of that list.

After six years in the courts, during which time the law didn’t go into effect, the deadline for a final appeal passed last month. Attorney General Pam Bondi didn’t appeal an appellate court ruling that struck down the law, and Docs vs. Glocks quietly died.

Originally called the Firearms Owners’ Privacy Act of 2011, the law included a series of restrictions on doctors and other health providers. The law came about in response to a pediatrician telling an Ocala mother to find a new doctor because she refused to answer questions about guns in the family’s home.

Not only did the law prevent physicians from entering information about gun ownership into medical records, the law also said doctors couldn’t ask patients if they had guns in their home unless the physicians believed in “good faith” the information was “relevant” to medical care or safety.

In other words, if you had young children in your home, the doctor couldn’t even ask if you had a gun and kept it safely stored.

As you might expect, the National Rifle Association was all in favor of this law.

The law immediately wound up in the courts, and for the past six years the state of Florida has pushed for it, while many health care providers and organizations were against it. A federal district judge blocked the law from going into effect, and earlier this year the full 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals struck it down. The decision by the state not to appeal made it official. RIP Docs vs. Glocks.

Remember, doctors weren’t talking about confiscating guns. They just wanted to know that people were keeping guns out of the reach of children, or anyone who might be depressed. And they argued that being told by the state what they could discuss with patients in privacy violated their First Amendment rights.

“It affects the health and lives of children and people who are depressed and suicidal,” we were told by Howard Simon, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida. As a friend of the court, Simon represented seven different organizations in fighting the law, including the Broward County Pediatric Society and the Broward County Medical Association. “It’s an area of free speech that intersects with public health. The law basically gagged doctors from doing their sacred mission.”

Consider this a victory not only for the First Amendment, but also for common sense. It was the first law of its kind in the United States, and Simon is convinced “we were being used as a test case by the NRA. (If the law was upheld), it would have been introduced into every legislature in the country.

“It’s yet another example of how the courts have rescued the people in Florida from the extremism of their own legislature.”

It’s also another example that pro-gun laws, normally a slam-dunk in the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature, might face more opposition than expected. This past legislative session, lawmakers filed a host of bills that would let people carry guns just about anywhere, including college campuses and courthouses and airport terminals. The bills died mainly because they weren’t supported by Republican Sen. Anitere Flores of Miami, the Senate’s second highest-ranking member.

The NRA will continue to have plenty of clout in Tallahassee, but at least for now the conversation doesn’t always favor the gun lobby. Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, was one of the House sponsors of the original law, and he believes the effort was worthwhile even thought it was was struck down by the courts. And, according to the News Service of Florida, he didn’t rule out lawmakers taking up the measure again in the future.

Bad move. Lawmakers should just let Docs vs. Glocks rest in peace, where it belongs.

Online: http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

June 14

The Ocala Star-Banner on the secrecy of the Florida Legislature:

The Florida Legislature began this year with its leaders proclaiming their commitment to the most transparent process ever. After a blizzard of back-room deals during the regular session that ended in May, and a special session that concluded Friday, lawmakers were reduced to defending business as usual.

“Everybody was a winner,” Sen. Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater, told assembled media Friday at the Capitol. “It’s what’s been going on for time immemorial.”

“It’s always been done that way,? House Speaker Richard Corcoran told Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times Tallahassee Bureau. “We moved in a transformative way to improve the process but there is always more work to be done.”

That’s an understatement. So much got accomplished behind closed doors, in secret meetings between a select few lawmakers without input from the rank and file, let alone the public, that it’s a wonder they don’t simply tell most legislators not to bother showing up until they’re needed to cast their pro forma votes at the end.

That’s how much of the budget was assembled in May, before Gov. Rick Scott vetoed chunks of it and called a special session to lean on lawmakers to build a spending plan that better reflected his priorities. Nevertheless, even though the governor had complained about the secretive budget process during the regular session, he wound up huddling privately with Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron to hammer out a new deal prior to the special session.

All of this is more or less legal. Florida’s open-government laws apply much more loosely to state government than they do local ones; the Legislature exists in a vast gray area in which lawmakers have latitude to define the terms of their procedures. Although that makes it difficult to prove they run afoul of the letter of the law, they often blatantly violate the spirit of the Sunshine.

Apparently transparency is a virtue only until it is superseded by expediency. All those prying eyes slow down the sausage factory. What matters most to lawmakers is how much filler they can pack into so many casings.

The worst legislative wurst undoubtedly is House Bill 7069, a massive education package of disparate issues that was concocted in secret in the waning days of the regular session, then put out for vote before everyone knew what all was in it and with minimal floor debate. Legislators and the public were forced to consume it before it had been fully cooked.

The process behind HB 7069 was so flawed that Sen. David Simmons, the Altamonte Springs Republican and chairman of the Pre-K-12 education budget committee, voted against the measure in May. Last week, he implored the governor to veto the bill and to call another special session, one to untangle the mess of policies, “fix the deficiencies” and “get the benefits” in the bill.

“We’ll do it the right way - in the open, in full, full view of the people of the state of Florida,” Simmons told Kristen Clark of the Herald/Times.

Right now, that sounds as ambitious as landing a human on Mars anytime soon. It’s sad that Simmons’ common-sense take on good governance makes him an outlier even in his own party.

Online: http://www.ocala.com/